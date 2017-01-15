Take a moment to enjoy Donald Bell’s weekly Maker Update. I know I have been!

The movie Hidden Figures has come out and I’ve heard only praise about it, based both on the importance of the story and the story telling.

The story follows along with three African -American women who were integral in NASA’s ability to hurl objects into space without killing the people on-board. These women were often overlooked, both back then and even up till this movie, I know I was never taught about them in school.

We got an email from our friends in New York, who told us about how some big names were banding together to take many many students to see the movie for free.

In anticipation of the film’s release, leading African American business leaders are uniting to make it available to students free of charge. The business leaders include Ken Chenault, CEO, American Express; William M. (Bill) Lewis Jr., co-chairman of Lazard investment bank; Charles Phillips, CEO of Infor and a Viacom director, and others. In 2015, the same group of business leaders sponsored free tickets for schoolchildren to see the movie Selma – which retold Dr. Martin Luther King’s famous voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery. The project eventually funded free screenings for more than 300,000 students across 28 cities.

What a cool program, and what a cool way to educate students on these important historical figures.

Helga, from our German brand of Make Magazine (did you know there’s a Make in Germany?) let us know about an interesting podcast for the maker pro segment. It is made by Balint Horvath of Sweden and it is all about being a hardware entrepreneur. You can find the podcast at TheHardwareEntrepreneur.com and you should check it out.



Autodesk has decided to end the life of 123d design and 123d catch. 123d design closing is really frustrating a lot of teachers who had built curriculum around it, but we should expect many of the features from those packages to appear in other offerings from Autodesk. Find more information in this blog post.