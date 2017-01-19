There are nearly 200 Maker Faires around the world right now. Some are small and some are really, really big. We are very excited to announce that this year, we’re coming to Chicago and this one is going to be big! With the addition of the Maker Faire Chicago, along with the Bay Area and World Maker Faire in New York, we now have 3 “featured” faires, or as we refer to them in the editor room “the giant insanely amazing ones”.

We’ve partnered with the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, called C2E2, which means that this Maker Faire is going to be truly unique. Can you imagine what kind of sights and sounds will be at a Maker Faire mixed with a Comic Expo?

Take this:

and add it to this!

There will be robot cosplayers dancing with real robots, more game props than you can imagine, comic books, electronics, and (my personal favorite) real deep-dish pizza.

The Maker Faire will be held April 22 & 23 at Chicago’s McCormick Place, so start planning now. While attending is a blast, many makers know that the true magic is in being a part of the Faire. The Call For Makers is now open and we’re looking for Performers, Artists, Startups, Presenters, and all sorts of Makers.

Here are some topics we’re especially interested in seeing this year :

Student projects



Robotics



Homegrown Drones



Arduino projects



Raspberry Pi



Space projects



Food makers (not concessionaires, more info below)



Conductive materials projects



Kit makers



Interactive art projects



3D Printers and CNC Mills



Textile Arts and Crafts



E-Textiles



Home Energy Monitoring



Rockets and RC Toys



Sustainability & Green Tech



Radios, Vintage Computers and Game Systems



Electronics



Electric Vehicles



Science, Biology/Biotech, and Chemistry projects



Puppets, Kites, and Other Whimsical Creations



Bicycles



Large-scale Art



Shelter (Tents, Domes, etc.)



Music Performances and Participation



Unusual Tools or Machines



How to Fix Things or Take them Apart (Vacuums, Clocks, Washing Machines, etc.

Of course, if your particular project isn’t listed here, don’t fret! Apply anyway, we love it when you do.

Get your applications in as soon as possible, as the booths will likely be filling up at a fairly rapid rate. To apply, go to the Call For Makers page and find the appropriate button.

(Chicago skyline photo: Daniel Schwen)