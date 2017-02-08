This series on City Guides is aimed at helping makers get acquainted with a city quickly. Maybe you’re new in town, maybe you’re traveling through, or maybe you’ve never ventured out into the maker community. Here you will find local sights and sounds, valuable resources for getting materials, tips on sightseeing, and other helpful things to know. This guide is a living document, so if you see something that needs an update, or if you’d like to help create a guide to your city, email us!

For all the fanfare surrounding San Francisco and Silicon Valley, a lot of the creative and makery energy in the Bay Area actually lives across the water, in Oakland. From lively First Fridays and colorful murals to artists and tinkerers tucked away in studios, Oakland has something to interest every type of maker. Oakland is just a short subway ride from San Francisco by Bay Area Rapid Transit, and our weather is phenomenally better in the East Bay, too!

Sightseeing

The Oakland Shipping Cranes. If you took a survey of Oaklanders and asked them what the city logo is, the shipping cranes would be high on the list, maybe second only to the city’s actual oak tree logo. They’re not an art installation, but rather a widely beloved and weirdly inspiring landmark that often makes appearances in art, apparel, and even tattoos as a representation of Oakland pride. Plus, they totally look like AT-AT’s.

The 19th St Bart station features one of my favorite local art installations, called “Shifting Topographies” by Dan Corson (pictured below), which shows a large-scale topographical map of the local landscape, with colors that shift depending on time of day and nighttime projections.

The Great Wall of Oakland — on a normal afternoon, the Great Wall looks, well, like a big empty wall. But it’s actually a 100’x100′ projection installation that featured local artists and is freely available for the general public to appreciate. If you have something you’d like to project onto a huge wall in the middle of a major city, you’re in luck. They have an open call for submissions through the end of this month.

Children’s Fairyland — If you have kids in tow, Fairyland is a fun, whimsical mini amusement park located on the northern side of Lake Merritt. Not only is it the first themed amusement park in America, but the first amusement park specifically geared towards families with young children.

Mountain View Cemetery — This cemetery is filled with beautiful sculptures and monuments, and a hike to the top will reward you with a gorgeous view of the entire Bay Area. Go in the morning and leave feeling energized and inspired for whatever project you embark on later. If you’re interested in learning the history of some of the more notable people buried there, docents lead free tours every other Saturday.

Museum of California is full of art, history, and natural sciences.

Makerspaces and Collectives

Where to Get Materials

Events

East Bay Mini Maker Faire takes place in the fall. It’s definitely a lot smaller than Bay Area Maker Faire in San Mateo, but still equally as exciting and inspiring.

First Fridays take place on the first Friday of every month, and stretch for many city blocks up and down Telegraph Ave. Check it out to discover local art, food, and music.

Figment Oakland is a free participatory arts event in June at Mosswood Park.

