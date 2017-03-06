This year we’re celebrating a whole one dozen years of bringing Maker Faire to the Bay Area! Join us in getting the word out about all of the fun, excitement, and inspiration on tap at Maker Faire by becoming part of the Street Team.

Street Team’ers help market the Faire in their local communities with all sorts of postcards, flyers, and stickers to ensure folks know about Maker Faire. It’s easy, fun, and can earn you two adult tickets to the event (a $90 value!)

To sign up:

Go to http://makerfaire.com/bay-area/street-team; read about the program and complete the form. (Sign ups are limited and close on April 13 so be sure to get your name in soon!) Next, we’ll get a Maker Faire Bay Area 2017 Street Team Kit in the mail to you, including plenty of ideas for where to share the contents. Take those postcards, flyers, and stickers and post them in high traffic venues. Please be sure to ask for permission when appropriate, as we definitely want to respect other’s property. Snap some photos in ALL of the places you decide to post. You need at least 10 different pictures from 10 different locations. Once you’ve documented your Street Team journey, share on your Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc. After your social media blitz, to qualify for the free tickets, a) complete our Share Your Stories form and b) submit your photos! You can upload photos and send us the link or email the pics to us at [email protected] . Deadline to get it all in is May 1, 2017 .

We look forward to having you join us for this on-the-ground effort to support Maker Faire Bay Area 2017!