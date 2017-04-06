This machine was reviewed as part of our 2017 Desktop Fabrication Shootout. See more machines in our 3D Printer Guide and non-3D printer reviews here.

Regardless of size — from a series of small stickers to larger designs for signage — the Roland CAMM-1 GS-24 vinyl cutter performed with flying colors. Whether cutting out vinyl decals, heat transfer designs, paper, laminates, or more, this machine held strong.

Difficult Software

While the machine itself is one of the best we’ve had our hands on, the two programs required, Roland OnSupport and Roland CutStudio, had several limitations. As of writing this, neither supports the latest version of Windows or Mac OS. CutStudio was handy for simple designs, but not user-friendly for anything complex. Plug-ins are available for Adobe Illustrator and CorelDRAW, but if you don’t already have those programs, add them to your costs.

Put a Sign on It

This machine is ideal for small and large businesses to handle signs, decals, and more. Plus it’s a solid cutting machine for hackerspaces and group organizations to produce promotional materials. If you have the budget, the GS-24 is a great choice.

Details

Manufacturer: Roland

Price as Tested: $1,995

Cutting Size: 584×25000mm

Cut Untethered? No

Onboard Controls? Yes (buttons and lever to adjust cut head home, material positioning, cut head pressure, and test cut)

Control Software: Roland OnSupport and Roland CutStudio. Must be downloaded. Plug-ins are also available for Adobe Illustrator and CorelDRAW.

OS: Windows 7/8/8.1 (32/64-bit), Windows Vista Home Premium (32-bit)/Business (32/64-bit)

Open Software? No

Pro Tips

While the hardware for this machine is outstanding and proved more than capable with multiple materials, the software poses limitations. There’s no support for Mac OS or beyond Windows 8.1, so a non-upgraded Windows machine is required.

Why to Buy

The Roland GS-24 is capable of cutting many additional materials: heat transfer, fabrics, auto film, and more. The wide cutting area works well for larger designs as well as smaller graphic multiples.