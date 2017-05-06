I am very excited to announce our official community calendar! For years we have discussed putting a calendar in place that we could post community events on. We have finally put one on the site, and you can submit your local events. Simply look for the following button in the lower left hand corner.

Be sure to tell us as much useful information about your event as you can. Where will it be? Will it cost money? Should people bring anything? How can they find out more? Once we get the submission, we will review it and post it on our calendar for the rest of the community to find! Be sure to include any important links if there is additional information.