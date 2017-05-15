Name: Michiella Padua

Home: San Francisco, California

Day Job: I am a Global Account Manager at a company called Iron Mountain. I have worked there for twenty years.

How did you get started making?

I started sewing when I was ten and given an old metal Singer from my grandmother.

What type of maker would you classify yourself as?

A designer and fabricator of wearable art.

What’s your favorite thing you’ve made?

It’s so hard to say. My lighted top hats are each a special piece of art.









What’s something you’d like to make next?

I am working on a summer line of dresses which feature dreamcatchers each used in a unique way. I am also thinking about tribal belly dance headdresses and belts

Any advice for people reading this?

Follow your heart, your dreams, and never ever give up. If you find your bliss, spend every moment you can in that space.



