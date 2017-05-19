As always, we want to see some of your favorite shop tips, tricks, hacks, shortcuts, whatever you care to call them. Please share below in the comments and we might include them in a future column.

Museum Wax Picker-Upper

Our pal John Edgar Park shared this little nugget on his Instagram feed, using a bit of museum wax (used for holding objects on shelves) to pick up tiny parts. You can also put a little blob on the head of a screw driver to hold small screws that are awkward to hold by hand.

Picking up small components with museum wax instead of tweezers — which tend to launch them across my shop. Thanks to @diyanimatronics for the suggestion! @adafruit A post shared by John Edgar Park (@jedgarpark) on May 16, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

Thinning Paints for Miniature Painting

In this Instagram gallery, miniature painter @malev_minis explains the benefits of using Citadel Lahmian Medium (or similar acrylic medium) to thin Layer and Base paints in the Citadel line (and all such acrylic miniature paints).

The Poor Maker’s Wire Cutters

In one of the many tool tips videos to be found on YouTube, I found this idea for MacGyvering a wire cutter if you need one in a pinch. You simply remove the cutting blade on a school-type plastic pencil sharpener and screw it onto one of the jaws of a clothes pin. To cut the wire, affix where you wish to cut and twist the pin around the wire.

Project Spec’ing as Play

This might seem an odd tip, but I want to leave space in this column for such oddities. When I was a teen, I had many geeky and DIY interests. I was heavily into bike camping and ten-speeds, model rockets and R/C planes, science and space exploration, and I had dreams of buying a 1963 Ford Econoline van and tricking it out as a camper and partymobile. I didn’t have enough money to keep up with my project ambitions, but that didn’t stop me from fantasizing… and fully spec’ing out my dream projects. I made it into a game. For instance, I would set a budget for myself and then see what sort of custom rocket I could design and build for $50. Or, I would design a van restoration and remodeling and then use the J.C. Whitney catalog to spec it out to see how much it would all cost. I tried to be as realistic as possible, to make sure everything I bought would work together. This whole process was extremely educational. I learned about how you spec a project, what you need to pay attention to, and how to read technical catalogs. I learned about the parts and materials I was specifying and I learned how to make project and budget trade-offs. It also left me with a life-long warm and fuzzy place in my heart for spec’ing. It’s still one of my favorite aspects of realizing a project. I’m not sure how many adults want to plan and spec projects for fun, but if you have a teen with a dream, maybe sit him or her down with a catalog and some graph paper and challenge them to practice realizing that idea. With today’s Internet, you can delve so much deeper into understanding all of the components you’re virtually buying and how they would all work together.

Zip Tie Cable Weave

I came across this short piece from last year by Donald Bell outlining a couple of cable management techniques using zip ties.

Here’s how to do a zip tie cable weave.

1. Lay your cables down parallel to one another and count them. The number of zip ties you’ll need is equal to the number of cables you’re weaving.

2. Loosely attach one zip tie across the entire bunch of cables like a collar. Leave plenty of slack.

3. Tie loose, perpendicular rings completely around the first zip tie between each cable, parallel to them.

4. Tighten the first tie, then move on to the small rings. Trim any excess.

Making a Retractable Pocket Saw Blade

You can create a retractable pocket saw blade by removing the blade from a retractable utility knife and using it as a template to cut a suitably-sized hacksaw blade to size. Then drill a hole where the thumb-handle mounts and replace it into the utility knife housing. You now have a retractable pocket saw.