Me and my Bigfacebox, Maker Faire Bay Area, 2017.

Daiju Ishikawa, of Daily portal Z, was at Maker Faire Bay Area again, this year showing two projects, Hebocon (sumo wrestling with intentionally crappy robots) and Bigfacebox. Bigfacebox was a Faire favorite of mine this year.

I love projects that deliver a big bang for little bucks; projects that really seem to delight and inspire most who encounter them. Bigfacebox is such a project.

This translation of a Japanese page runs through the basics of how to create a Bigfacebox. Basically all you need is a box big enough to fit over your head, a plastic Fresnel lens, a tape of SMD warm-white LED lights, and a battery pack.

Cut a hole for your head, mount the lens on one end, string the lights around the lens, and that’s basically it. Invite a group of people to put their head inside of the box and hilarity will ensue.

Above is a video showing the typical reaction to a Bigfacebox. In this case, it’s on the streets at SXSW 2017.