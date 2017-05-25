Daiju Ishikawa, of Daily portal Z, was at Maker Faire Bay Area again, this year showing two projects, Hebocon (sumo wrestling with intentionally crappy robots) and Bigfacebox. Bigfacebox was a Faire favorite of mine this year.

I love projects that deliver a big bang for little bucks; projects that really seem to delight and inspire most who encounter them. Bigfacebox is such a project.

This translation of a Japanese page runs through the basics of how to create a Bigfacebox. Basically all you need is a box big enough to fit over your head, a plastic Fresnel lens, a tape of SMD warm-white LED lights, and a battery pack.

Cut a hole for your head, mount the lens on one end, string the lights around the lens, and that’s basically it. Invite a group of people to put their head inside of the box and hilarity will ensue.

Above is a video showing the typical reaction to a Bigfacebox. In this case, it’s on the streets at SXSW 2017.