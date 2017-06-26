I’m excited to announce the public launch of Maker Share, a “show and tell” hub for makers to share their projects and discover new opportunities to learn, connect and contribute. We have developed Maker Share with our partner, Intel, as an online platform for innovation and collaboration — a showcase of all the things that Makers can do. I invite you to register as a maker on MakerShare.com, set up a profile and begin adding projects to your portfolio. Think of your portfolio as something that reflects your interests and identity as a maker.

How do you explain to others what you make? At Maker Faire, makers use “Show and Tell” to talk about what they do. At Maker Share, we encourage you to use video to present a Show and Tell, which might be a two-minutes long demonstration. A good “show-and-tell” explains what you made and how you made it but should also talk about why you made it.

Maker Share is a logical next step for us — an online version of Maker Faire, if you will. It is also an opportunity to connect makers around the world, some of whom exhibit at Maker Faires but also many who do not.

Sharing is what creates the maker community. We learn from each other’s work and we are inspired seeing what others can do. We can work together to do things we might not be able to do by ourselves.

Maker Share is a place where you can contribute your skills to Missions and help solve problems for others. One of our first Missions is to help create a device to help 11-year-old Malia communicate more clearly with her friends. There are many, many problems that need solving.

There is real power in belonging to a community and interacting with members who like to help each other. Rajiv Monjia, our partner at Intel, was already “discovered” on Maker Share by a high school friend who sent him a message via his profile. It turns out this friend’s son has communication problems very similar to Malia, the subject of the Malia Project Mission, and he’s very interested in seeing what our community can do for kids like his own.

Some of the projects that you can find on Maker Share:

Tepmachcha: Flood Early Warning in Cambodia by Rob Ryan-Silva

Tepmachcha is an open-source sonar stream gauge designed to give early warning of flood conditions, triggering a voice call to affected residents through the RapidPro interactive voice response (IVR) system.

Lightning Detector – 300 kHz Receiver by Wayne Roshida

This detector is capable of indicating lightning from several hundred miles away.

You can also find some of the makers and their projects from Maker Faire Bay Area 2017.

As you can see, each maker and each project has its own URL.

We expect Maker Share to be used in education by young makers who can show their own growing capabilities through personal maker portfolios. Check out these talented young Makers:

Join us on Maker Share. Let us know what you make and find others like yourself who share a passion for making. Belong to a learning community that shares values such as creativity, generosity and kindness. Use your skills and talents to shape the world for the better.

Find me on Maker Share and send me a message. I shared how to make really hot pepper sauce. Share what you make!