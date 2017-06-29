On Tuesday, Maker Media and Fat Brain Toys announced the launch of the Kidventor Challenge. The Challenge will offer kids, grades 1 through 6, the opportunity to submit designs for new toys and games. The winner will have his or her design developed into an actual Fat Brain product. From the press release:

The winner will receive a $2,500 advance scholarship, and a license agreement that offers royalties, as well as round trip airfare and hotel accommodations for two to attend the 2018 American International Toy Fair in New York City. Additionally, the winning toy or game will be on display at the American International Toy Fair in February where it will be showcased before thousands of buyers from around the world. All finalists will receive a prize pack from Fat Brain Toys and Make:.

Make: founder and CEO, Dale Dougherty had this to say about the contest:

“We believe when kids grow up with a maker mindset, they grow up with a constant sense of curiosity, wonder, and playful ambition,” said Dale Dougherty, Founder and CEO of Make:. “They grow up convinced that anything is possible and the overwhelming complexities of the world become endless opportunities for creativity and fun. The Kidventor Challenge is a great way for us to encourage even more kids to embrace creativity and learning.”

Mark Carson, CEO and co-founder of Fat Brain Toys, adds:

“We strongly believe in the power of pure, authentic play. It fills children with a desire to explore, discover, build, experiment, and be curious about the world around them. Since this company was founded, we have dedicated ourselves to helping parents enrich their children’s lives with play. The Kidventor Challenge is yet another opportunity for us to inspire children to create and explore innovation.”

Dougherty will serve as one of the judges for the contest. Other judges will include Karen Carson, co-founder of Fat Brain Toys, and Nolan Bushnell, founder of the Atari Corporation and Chuck E. Cheese’s Pizza Time Theater.

Kids wanting to enter the contest only have to submit the name of their toy or game idea, a description of it, and images or drawings (which are optional). The Challenge website has more information, tips and tricks for brainstorming and submitting your idea, and a submission form.

The Kidventor Challenge is open now and will conclude on November 14, 2017. The winner will be announced in November.