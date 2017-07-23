An Epic Spin

Have you ever wanted to know what an anime about fidget spinner battles might look like? No? You absolutely should. Cause apparently they’d be fantastic.

In all honesty though, if this was really an anime, we all know that fight would have gone on for four episodes at least.

Where There’s a Will, There’s a Way

I’m always surprised by criminals’ ingenuity. This past week, hackers stole customer’s personal information from a North American casino. Details concerning the casino in question or the type of data the hackers stole are still under wraps. However, we do know how the hackers got past the casino’s cybersecurity: an Internet-connected smart fish tank.

So a small warning to all makers out there: please don’t create something that could allow someone to get to your personal information without implementing some safeguards.

Body Hacking

Adi Robertson, a writer for The Verge, recently published a story about her life these past five years with a hacked finger. She had a magnet installed into her ring finger that gave her a minor sixth sense. It alerted her to nearby sounds and microwaves, and allowed her to attract small metallic objects to her hand. However, as the magnet has weakened, she realizes that the world around her has also lost some of its passion for human augmentation. Her journey is a fascinating read.

Near-Instant Translation

ili is finally here. For those who have never heard of this nifty little device, ili allows its user to translate one language into another one. It is not instantaneous, but it’s pretty close.

Sadly, the device has no way of translating multiple languages at once. It is a one way street. If your ili is programmed to translate English to Japanese, it won’t be able to translate the Japanese response you’ll be hearing in return. ili is not designed for travelers to have conversations, but pose simple questions or seamlessly include cultural mannerisms into everyday interactions.

ili can only handle English, Japanese, and Chinese at the moment, but there are already plans to add Spanish, Thai, and Korean, with a French update scheduled far into the future. Orders just opened, so grab yours if you want to try it.

Build a Gaming PC

Looking to build your very first gaming PC or upgrade your current rig? BLD is the brainchild of NZXT, a company founded by gamers who love to build. For people, like me, who are too busy with other projects to actually stop and figure out what pieces will be needed to put together the ideal PC that’s powerful enough to both play video games and edit large amounts of video, BLD is a life saver.

Just go to their website, select what type of video games you’d want to play, pick a price range, and BLD will present you with a PC virtually built with the parts you’ll need. You can then customize the design to get the perfect price and build quality you want. Most people will probably then just click “Order,” and get BLD to build the computer for them. However, I will be using their virtual build simulator to figure out what I need to make the perfect PC, and then go out and put the machine together myself.