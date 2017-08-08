World Maker Faire in New York is only weeks away! It won’t be possible without the help of our “Street Team” spreading the excitement. The Maker Faire Street Team passes out fliers, stickers, and business cards to expose new people to the Maker Faire. It is easy, fun, and can earn you two adult tickets to the event (a $90 value!)

If you want to get involved, you’re going to have to act quickly, the street team application period ends August 17.

Signing up is easy :

Fill out this form and we will send you a Maker Faire New York 2017 Street Team Kit. Take your goodies and post them in high traffic venues. Please be sure to ask for permission when appropriate, as we definitely want to respect other’s property. Snap some photos in ALL of the places you decide to post. You need a minimum of 10 different pictures from 10 different locations. Once you’ve documented your Street Team journey, share with your social community (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.) use #MFNY17 and #makerfaire. After sharing with your social communities, to qualify, you have to come back and show us everything! The deadline is September 7, 2017

In the Street Team Kit you will find:

25 Flyers

75 Postcards

Stickers

Check out some of our favorite pictures from last years street team in action!

Here are some great places to post flyers and place postcards:

Bookstores

Coffee shops

Toy Stores

Hobby/Craft Shops

Restaurants

Scrap Stores

Community Centers

Hackerspaces

After-School Programs

Garden Centers

Thrift Stores

Schools

Churches

The last day for signing up is August 17, 2017. There are limited spots available and they are first come, first serve so you’d better hurry! Please note that we have a LOT of amazing pictures and stories to review, so it may take up to a week to get your tickets! Thank you for your patience.