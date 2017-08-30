7 Ways to Have Fun at Maker Faire Eindhoven

In the south Netherlands lies the city of Eindhoven, which has grown exponentially (about 100X) in the past couple hundred years due to industrialization and has become a lively bustling metropolis full of creativity and innovation. In 2014, Eindhoven hosted its very first Mini Maker Faire, an intimate event featuring roughly 40 makers and welcoming 1,500 attendees (in Dutch, that’s bezoekers). As is the case with Maker Faires across the globe, those 1,500 bezoekers told their friends, and the Faire has continued to grow and gain momentum every year.

This year, for the first time, the city will be home to the full-scale Maker Faire Eindhoven, showcasing the works of more than 200 makers, on display inside and outside of the Klokgebouw, an old factory refurbished into an event space. The much-anticipated event takes place this weekend, on September 2 and 3. Faire organizer René Pare shares:

We feel that the moment is here to empower all the makers that are arising in our country, and specially in Eindhoven, the European center of manufacturing, the tech industry, and maker knowledge. The success of our previous Mini Maker Faires was overwhelming and gave us the inspiration to scale up!

The recap video from last year’s Mini offers a glimpse of the sights, sounds, and community:

This year’s Maker Faire Eindhoven offers an even wider array of maker projects than ever before, from recycled robots to urban gardening. Pare says:

We are proud to present a very broad selection of maker flavours. Diversity is our focus. The benefits of the Maker Movement for an inclusive society and a sustainable and local economy are part of the message. We see a great number of workshops enabling creative approaches to upcycling, energy, and materials. Other emerging themes are robots that play and talk; crazy vehicles, including a steampunk rocket; model makers that present rockets, ships, and vehicles; science fiction artists; R2D2s, a Lego piano, and much more.

7 Ways to Have Fun at Maker Faire Eindhoven

Let’s take a look at a selection of projects and workshops that will be at Maker Faire Eindhoven this weekend. These ones are sure to put a smile on your face.

Jelle de Graaf’s Recycled Robots

Dutch artist Jelle de Graaf gives new life to trash by using it to create his whimsical, large-scale creatures, sculptures, and installations. The blue creation at the top of this article will be prominently on display outside the Klokgebouw. Pictured here are him and other examples of his work.

Anouk Wipprecht’s Swarovski HighTechEdelweiss Workshop

Join Dutch FashionTech designer Anouk Wipprecht x AISLER x Alpin 3D Design for a workshop to make your own HighTechEdelweiss! In this 1.5 hour workshop, you’ll get a custom PCB, a set of electronics, and a 3D-printed decorative piece with a Swarovski crystal. The team teaches you how to solder, program, and make your own sparkly accessory.

Solly Solar Educational Robot

The Solly educational kit introduces children to the world of sustainable energy at a very young age (6+). Solly is a sun-eating robot who eats solar rays with the solar panels in his mouth. Children can collect their own solar energy using Solly. The energy that Solly collects can be transferred to his friend Letty, who can use the energy to emit different colors of light.

The BobbleShop

The BobbleShop specializes in taking 3D scans of your face and using them to 3D print a custom bobblehead figurine for you. They can print your face in less than 4 minutes!

Crazy Vehicles Parade

The name says it all! Calling all crazy vehicles: On both days of the Faire, Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m., the parade, sponsored by Fonds voor Cultuurparticipatie, will do a tour, starting and ending at the Klokgebouw Strijp-S. Fun!

Techniekbieb Cardboard Mania

Techniekbieb celebrates learning through play. They’ll be hosting a Cardboard Mania area, where kids can get creative with cardboard, tools, and Makey Makeys in all sorts of ways. Come build an interactive wall maze for bouncy balls and show off your innovative engineering skills.

Mad Steel Fabrications “Bug Me” Workshop

Mad Steel Fabrications makes beautiful designs out of reclaimed wood and metal. Their creations are steampunk and minimalist with a wink. When you see their designs, you realize there’s gold in our garbage! In the “Bug Me” workshop, come make sculptures of insects out of reclaimed materials.

For all the information you need to join the community at Maker Faire Eindhoven, head to the website.