This project combines a number of unrelated technologies to provide a small convenience.
The essence of this project is to remotely actuate a switch connected to the garage door opener when a GPS-enabled smartphone enters a pre-defined geographical trigger zone.
In addition to the motorized garage door opener, the following components are used in the system:
- X-10 Universal Module UM506,
- X-10 Computer Interface CM11A,
- Lantronix XPort Evaluation Board,
- D-Link Ethernet Router DI-624,
- Android-based smartphone
