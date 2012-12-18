This project combines a number of unrelated technologies to provide a small convenience.

The essence of this project is to remotely actuate a switch connected to the garage door opener when a GPS-enabled smartphone enters a pre-defined geographical trigger zone.

In addition to the motorized garage door opener, the following components are used in the system:

  • X-10 Universal Module UM506,
  • X-10 Computer Interface CM11A,
  • Lantronix XPort Evaluation Board,
  • D-Link Ethernet Router DI-624,
  • Android-based smartphone