You could buy a dinky, ready-made kit with a short zip line for kids, but why not make your own industrial-strength zip line that will support the heaviest of neighbors? It’s a fun project you can tackle in a weekend. You can order all the parts on the web for less than $300.

First, you’ll need to find a suitable location for your zip line. Depending on the lay of the land, you’ll be choosing between two basic types of zip line. If you would like to put your zip line on a steep hill, you’ll need to use a braked zip line, which has a brake block attached to bungee cords that slow you down as you approach the end of the line. If your site has a more gradual incline, you can use a gravity-stop zip line that simply uses gravity to slow you down. I knew small children would be riding mine, so I chose a gravity stop because it is tamer, and our property layout made this option ideal.