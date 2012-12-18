Conclusion

The ceramic element requires about ten minutes to heat up. When fully heated, the red logo on the element turns black. This unit throws off some serious infrared radiation. Paint sees this thing coming and jumps off the wood in fear. I will add action photos soon.

Caution: the housing gets too hot to touch. Do not touch it when operating the IPR.

There some improvements to be made and concerns about the design. These are things I am working on:

1. The unit gets very hot, and while I have no concerns about the housing and element, I am concerned about the cord wiring. This is why, as I mentioned above, I intend to sheath the cord wires in Teflon tubing. Inspection of the unit after operation has not shown any melted wire insulation, but hours on this IPR are still low. I do not know what the temperature rating of the extension cord wire is. More study required. Also, after each use, I open the cover and inspect the wires. If you make one of these, you should too.

2. The infrared output of this thing is phenomenal. The 1000-watt element I am using almost seems too much. The height adjusters could actually be longer than 7.5 inches. Using a variac, I will lower the operating power and see if performance suffers. I suspect I might go with a 750-watt element from the supplier rather than the 1000-watt I am using now.

Update: The 750W element works fine. I suggest for an all purpose unit, you use the 750W element.

3. The unit weighs 3 lbs. 8 oz. This is a little too much. A weight-loss reduction program might include replacing the steel end-plates with home-cut aluminum ones. A series of holes could also be drilled in the housing itself. Enough holes would lessen the weight and perhaps vent the heat better.

Use: These devices are mainly intended for restorers of old houses and others seeking to remove many layers of old paint from wood surfaces. The thicker and older the paint, the better it works. IPRs will not work as well on fresh paint. Hold the unit over a spot until the paint begins to bubble and lift. Do not leave long enough for the paint to scorch or smoke. You want the least time possible. When the paint has separated from the surface, scrape it off.

Time over spot and Height Adjuster length:

It's very difficult to assign a standard time/riser length to the IPR unit. The reason is that different paint sites require different lengths and/or time held over a spot. The factors that weigh into this are:

Age of the paint.

Composition of the paint.

Thickness of the paint.

Color of the paint (white reflects more energy back)

Type of wood underneath (density)

Moisture of wood underneath

All of the above, and maybe a few I've forgotten, affect the "personality" of the job. You'll find some paints lift very quickly at 7 inches, while others need closer spacing for the same time frame. You may find that some paints just don't lift at all (like calcimine and milk paints). The rule of thumb is to use the most distance that your patience can deal with. The slower you heat the paint, the more the chance the wood beneath has to absorb the heat and release. Also the longer you take (slower you heat), the less chance lead vapor releases, because the paint gets a chance to release before being heated too hot. Due to the differing nature of old paints, one of three things will always have to be variable: the power of the IPR, the length of the risers, or the time you hold it over a spot. I tend to vary the distance so that the job at hand takes about 20 - 30 seconds to bubble a good patch. I have taken to simply removing the risers and letting the nature of the job dictate where I hold the unit, but you can also have 2 or 3 sets of risers on hand. I'd say one set at 5" and one at 4". A three-inch set may be ok, but you want to be careful when you start getting that close. I have seen some paints that would catch fire before they let go; if you need to get 3" close, then the IPR might not be suited to the job. Of course, if you built your unit with only one job in mind, you can cut the risers to suit that job's needs. One of the benefits of a "top heavy" unit is that nobody can accidentally leave it unattended face-down while on, thus starting a fire. If your unit can sit happily, it is a good idea to make a metal "tray" for it to sit in, so as not to burn whatever you put it on. Even after powering it off, it needs a good 10 minutes before it can safely be aimed at something.

I hope you enjoyed my second experiment.