Conclusion

Don’t expect your quad to fly perfectly the first time. You’ll likely need to make some tweaks and adjustments before it flies well. If you’ve never flown a quad before, remember to work the controls gently, as most beginners tend to over-steer. Your first goal should be to hover about 24" off the ground for 1-2 seconds and then immediately land. Once you can do that consistently, try to take off, rise above the “ground effect” zone (3'-4’), and then land gently. Work your way up gradually to longer and higher flights.

It is likely that you will crash at some point, especially if this is your first multirotor. Keep a positive attitude, pay attention, and try to learn something every time. Crashing, learning, repairing, and improving your skills and your machine is part of the fun and challenge of the hobby.

Avionics Resources

Test Builders: Nick Parks, Brian Melani, and Sam Freeman, MAKE Labs