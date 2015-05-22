The Maiden Flight

There are essentially two configurations for a quadcopter: the “+” frame and the “X” frame. Here we’ve chosen to build an “X” frame so your onboard camera can have a clear forward view.

prop-rotations

We’ll take you all the way from building the airframe to adding autonomous flight capability with ArduPilot. Once you’ve got it working, you could program this drone, for instance, to automatically visit a series of landmarks or other waypoints and take pictures of them.

Wiring Diagram

Diagram by Sam Freeman for MAKE Labs Graphics by Rob Nance

