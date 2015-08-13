This bike transforms from a tall bike to a chopper (and back) while you ride it! It is made with a full suspension mountain bike and a set of gas shocks. The spring on the mountain bike is removed to allow the bike to pivot, the fork and rear triangle of the bike are extended. The gas shocks are extended when the bike in the tall position and compressed in the chopper position.

The following describes the general steps for building this type of bike. Specific materials and sizes used will vary depending on what materials you have access to, the specific bike used, and the rider’s size.