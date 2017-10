Dutch designer Christiaan Postma figured out how to arrange more than 150 analog clocks in such a way that at certain times, the hands line up to spell the words of the hour. Not very down-to-the-minutes, but you can tell it’s halfway between two hours when one is devolving and anther is congealing. This must have taken forever; I love it. I wonder which languages would make this task easier or more difficult. Via Cool Hunting.