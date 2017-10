Another unattributed, “pantomime project” spotted on Facebook. A white mini pumpkin, a quick carve, some plastic vampire teeth, red push-pins, and you’re done! For an added spooky effect, try using glow in the dark vampire teeth.

Update: A Make: reader has pointed out that this is a Martha Stewart project. Here are the original instructions here. Many thanks to Laura Prickett for pointing this out.

