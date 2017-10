Redditor Spindleshuttleneedle wanted to buy their son a Disney’s Frozen themed hat, but they were afraid that he wouldn’t wear it, so they jut went ahead and crocheted a plain white beanie then embellished it with some amazingly accurate appliquéd details!

A few reddit commentors were so excited about this adorable hat that Spindleshuttleneedle shared their crocheted hat pattern if you’d like to give a homemade Olaf hat a crack!