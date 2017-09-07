Name: Bryan Cera

Home: Calgary, AB, Canada

Day Job: Professor in Object Making and Emerging Technologies at the Alberta College of Art and Design

Instagram

How did you get started making?

My roots as a maker are in drawing and music. These two passions led me to try animation, which in turn – in the digital age we live in – led me to computer programming. Once I realized that I could use the same code I’d learned for screen-based creations to manipulate machines and robots, I fell head-over-heels with robotics, DIY electronics, and digital fabrication.

What type of maker would you classify yourself as?

A polymath / renaissance person / multipotentialite.

What’s your favorite thing you’ve made?

One of my favorite things to make is purpose-built tools for projects. For me, making a project begins when I’m drawing up plans for the tools to fabricate it. Currently, my favorite creation is a custom-designed ceramic 3D printer.

What’s something you’d like to make next?

I’ve created a robot whose function is to make things out of clay. Next, I’d like to make a functioning robot OUT of clay.

Any advice for people reading this?

If your passion is making – pursue a career that facilitates it!

Bryan will be showing off his Art+Tech Projects at Maker Faire Milwaukee, which is happening September 23 & 24, 2017 at the Expo Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.

We highlight different makers from our broad community to show you the faces and stories behind the projects. Meet all the amazing people featured in Maker Spotlight. Want to nominate someone, maybe even yourself? Send a note with your responses to the bolded prompts above to [email protected].