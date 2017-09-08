Barnes & Noble, the United States’ largest book retailer, is once again throwing a weekend-long celebration of making and makers by hosting the 3rd annual Barnes & Noble Mini Maker Faire, November 11 & 12.

Makers of all types — from scientists to engineers, artists and crafters, students, and hobbyists — are welcome to participate in the Meet the Makers show & tell at select stores nationwide.

Other components of the Barnes & Noble Mini Maker Faire are Make Workspace, a showcase of the latest in virtual reality, designing, robotics, coding, and programming, and Make & Collaborate, a hands-on space for creating and constructing.

If you are interested in being a featured Maker during Mini Maker Faire at a participating local Barnes & Noble store, please email [email protected] and provide the following information:

Maker Name Phone Number Brief description of your presentation/project (one paragraph) Attach any picture(s) you feel are relevant to represent your presentation/project If you have a website, please include the URL Include the Store Number of the participating Barnes & Noble Store you would like to appear in from the list provided in this PDF

These “emails of interest” are due by Friday, September 29th, and stores will respond by Friday, October 13th.

It’s a pretty cool opportunity to share projects and maker culture with a wide swath of people who may be very new to both the maker toolset and the maker mindset.

Note that Barnes & Noble is also a presenting sponsor of World Maker Faire New York, coming up September 23 and 24 at the New York Hall of Science in Queens.

See you at the Mini Maker Faire, November 11 & 12th!