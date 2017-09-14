Hangzhou, which is long known as the city in heaven, will host its first Hangzhou Mini Maker Faire produced by Morpx , Hangzhou Binjiang Library and MakerNet. This is the first Maker Faire which is held in a public library in China. We hope people in Hangzhou can have a great opportunity to share their maker projects and enjoy the maker culture.

The Entrance to the Maker Culture

Two giant red Makey robots are attracting over 10,000 attendees around Hangzhou city.

During the Maker Faire, we will provide over 20 fun workshops. Kids, parents, makers can participate in a variety of fun DIY activities such as 3D printing art, soldering, robot building, programming, traditional art and crafts, etc. Let’s talk a look at three of them.

Learn to Solder

A tradition of Maker Faire, Hangzhou Mini Maker Faire 2017 team designed two unique soldering kits. Makers of all ages are welcome to practice their soldering skills.

AI enabled educational robot building – MU SpaceBot

By putting together 54 parts (made of mostly wood), children will get a fulfilling experience of creating experience of creating a cute and smart robot of their own, getting familiar with the Maker and DIY culture.

Once complete, MU SpaceBot can talk, follow and even play hide and seek with you using advanced vision AI technology. Children can also design their own SpaceBot voice by the recording from the MU Bot app.

3D Printing Art

With the advanced 3D Printing technology, the four local companies will show their 3D Printing Art projects, and all the attendees are welcome to create their own 3D printing art project during the Maker Faire.

Maker Forum

Our Maker Forum’s topics will include AI, Maker Education, Make Culture, Maker Space in libraries. Our keynote speakers are:

(1) Tianli Yu, founder and CEO of Morpx Inc, producer of Hangzhou Mini Maker Faire

(2) Kevin Lau: founder and CEO of MakerNet, founding producer at Maker Faire Xi’an, former CEO and Co-Founder at Chaihuo Maker Space

(3) Camilo Parra Palacio: Toy & Industrial Designer, the creator of open source educational robot OTTO DIY.

(4) Shuqing Zhu: president of Hangzhou Public Library

(5) Lvzhou chen: founder of Arduino Chinese Forum

FIRST 2018 Challenge

Hangzhou Mini Maker Faire works with Semia , the Ofﬁcial LEGO® Education partner, authorized exclusive school distributor in China, Hong Kong and Macau to introduce the 2018 FLL Jr, FLL, FTC, FRC challenge to the teams in Hangzhou area. This is the first time a Maker Faire in China partnered with FIRST .

West Lake Drawing Contest

What does West Lake look like in the future? The kids in Hangzhou use their paint brushes to show their imaginations. (Organized by nicesteam.org)

Local Crafts

Kids and adults will have opportunities to learn craft skills and participate in fun activities offered by the local makers recommended by weidian.



Maker Shop

Maker Faire fans will find their favorite Maker Faire goodies. T-Shirts, bags, cell phone covers, necklaces, pins, and soldering kits.

Welcome to Hangzhou Mini Maker Faire on September 16-17, 2017! Hope to see you there and enjoy the maker culture in Hangzhou!