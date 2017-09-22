Can’t bring your meat suit to World Maker Faire New York? Then put your face parts in front of this here screen. Our DigiKey-powered live broadcast is gonna be chock full of art cars, robotics, electronics, new tools, and the coolest makers here at the New York Hall of Science this weekend. You can watch the video right on this page, or head on over to our YouTube page and join in the chat. Want to know what’s coming up next? Check out the schedule down below. (All times in EDT)

Saturday, September 23

9:45 am – Welcome! 3D printing & Digital Fabrication

11:00 am – Build a Drum with Arduino

11:30 am – Get Started in Electronics

12:00 pm – Fire Breathing Art Car

12:30 pm – What’s new with Beagleboard?

1:00 pm – The State of Arduino

1:30 pm – 3D Printing on Fabric

2:00 pm – Robot Maker Girl

2:30 pm – Making with Micro:bit

3:00 pm -Power Racing Series Sprint Race 1

3:30 pm -Power Racing Series Post Race

4:00 pm – Design for CNC

4:30 pm – Bust Craftacular

5:00 pm – PPPRS Sprint Race 2

5:30 pm – Coke Zero & Mentos

Sunday, September 24

10:00 am – Robots & Mass Destruction

11:00 am – Beagleboard & Education

11:30 am – John Park’s Mystery Boxes

12:00 pm – Wearable Tech

12:15 pm – Wearable Fashion with MakeCode

12:30 pm – Drone Racing

1:00 pm – Robot Maker Girl

1:30 pm – Power Racing Series Sprint 3

2:00 pm – Choosing a Wireless Technology

2:15 pm – Beating Cancer

2:30 pm – High Tech Wearable Fashion

3:00 pm – Star Wars Droid Building 101

3:30 pm – Micro Python on the Micro:bit

4:00 pm – Make with Python

4:30 pm – Indoor Exhibits & Darkroom

5:30 pm – Coke Zero & Mentos