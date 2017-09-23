Josef Prusa came to New York with a surprise in his luggage: the brand new Prusa i3 MK3, the latest model in his company’s line of RepRap style 3D printers. It’s become a tradition for 3D printing companies to release their new products at Maker Faire New York. Jo has been sitting tight lipped on this announcement waiting to bring it to New York.

I had the opportunity to get hands on with two of the original prototypes of the MK3 in July during Make:’s annual Digital Fabrication Shootout. While we normally keep the details of that testing close to our vests, we thought our readers might like to get a closer examination of what to expect from the MK3 so we have released our review of the pre-production unit. If you are in a hurry, here are a few quick highlights :

Magnetically attached spring steel PEI coated bed.

Silent stepper drivers that can sense force to replace end stops and detect print errors.

Filament sensors to detect extrusion issues.

Aluminum extrusion has replaced the last threaded rods.

For even more details, check out the full post from Prusa Research.

The new Prusa i3 Mk3 is also featured in our upcoming Digital Fabrication issue, Make: Volume 60. Want to see how this machine stacks up against the competition? Grab a subscription today.