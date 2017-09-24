Maker Faire Producers from all over the globe gathered Friday before Maker Faire New York for a meetup to exchange ideas, hang with the Maker Faire flagship team, check out behind-the-scenes production and otherwise have some fun.

Beyond the meetup, four Maker Faire producers were invited to “embed” as flagship Maker Faire New York crew. Roniel Guzman Toribio of Santo Domingo Mini Maker Faire, Monica Nitz of Rocklin Mini Maker Faire, Heather Sabin of Madison Mini Maker Faire, and Omar El-Safty of Maker Faire Cairo all started work early Wednesday morning and cycled through a program of work-study in positions across Maker Relations, Transportation, Gates, Stage Management and more. Super fun to have them visit the Producer meetup and get a hit of their infectious energy.

After spending a good 5 hours moving through topics and conversation and special guests, the Maker Faire Producer Posse (MFPP) emerged and strolled the site for a look at the “backend” of Maker Faire production. We talked with the makers of Maker Faire, stopping at spots like the Sustainability HQ where trash, compost, and recycling is inspected and sometimes re-sorted, and the Properties tent where all small tools, supplies, and essentially any crew need is supplied or procured. (Did you know Maker Faire achieves an 80% diversion rate at its shows??!)

Very conveniently the tour ended just in time to join the traditional Maker Dinner and paella party. Thanks so much to all the Producers who made the trip to New York — we love getting to see the whites of your eyes and being at Maker Faire together in real, physical time.

Interested in learning more about making a Maker Faire or a School Maker Faire where you live? Check out our Maker Faire Global website.