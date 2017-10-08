Geek Culture Come to Life

Man At Arms: Reforged, the group of blacksmiths, wood carvers, and metal workers that operate on the AWE me YouTube channel, is known for replicating weapons, armor, and props from popular cartoons, anime, video games, movies, and other pieces of geek culture. This time they made a sword.

This past week, Man At Arms posted their most recent build: Myrtenaster, an extravagant rapier used by Weiss Schnee, one of the main characters from the anime RWBY. The sword is more than a simple replica. The sword has practical uses. It is both strong and sharp enough to slice through pineapples in a single stroke. The wielder can also use the sword to fire projectiles, just like Weiss can on the show. Firing at someone won’t freeze them in a block of ice, but it will still pack quite the punch.

Lamps Made of…Paper?

Bare Conductive is back with another cool crowdfunded project. Making lamps out of paper is certainly a cool angle. These look pretty good too. – Caleb Kraft

Create Your Own Role-Playing Game

Pursue your dream of making a video game with the newest Humble Bundle. Included in this month’s deal is RPG Maker VX Ace, a software used by many aspiring game developers that want to see what game design is like before getting into the nitty gritty of programming.

Best of all, proceeds for this Bundle go to Extra Life, an organization that promotes the act of playing games (whether tabletop or video) to raise money for Children’s Hospitals across the United States. Make the video game of your dreams and help save the lives of kids battling cancer? Sounds like a win-win to me.