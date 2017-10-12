The great city of Pittsburgh is gearing out to host the sixth annual Maker Faire Pittsburgh this weekend, on October 14 and 15, at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, an institution who has been leading the charge in promoting hands-on STEAM education for kids. Last year, the Faire, which is free to the public, hosted 206 makers and roughly 8,200 attendees. This year, 250 makers of diverse backgrounds and areas of interest are preparing to share what they make with the community.

What’s different this year? Maker Faire is taking over the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and consolidating their former layout, offering more with greater access. Organizing team member Bill Schlageter shares:

The Faire has been a resource to the community in educational fields of making and a celebration of our Pittsburgh blue collar “self-made” pride. The Pittsburgh maker community is diverse. We’re from a city where we value hard-working people who work with their hands. The city is small, with industrial roots and major tech industry moving in (Google, Alpha Lab, ForMoms, etc.). We love to collaborate and tinker with new people to explore new possibilities.

Here’s just a small sampling of the maker-made creations you’ll see this weekend. Check out the complete lineup on the site. Plus, there’s a drone competition you can compete in, the ever-exhilarating Power Racing Series, and a special Remake Learning Education Day on Friday, October 13th.

Heavy Meta Art Car

Heavy Meta is a 30 foot-long, 19 foot-tall, mobile metal dragon made of hand-cut, hand-welded sheet metal panels built atop a GM bus. A beautiful, terrifying beast, Heavy Meta shoots huge fireballs from its tail and animatronic mouth. The Heavy Meta Collective is a group of makers from Toronto, Canada who range from high school students doing their co-op at the shop, to professional metalworkers and marine engineers.

Circles, Holes, Portals, Tubes

The Children’s Museum’s Studio and Makeshop collaborate to create an interactive installation of circles, holes, portals, and tubes. Engage alongside facilitators to explore this new world. Search, build, play, create!

Cerebral Concepts

Founded by local artist Michael Clougherty, Cerebral Concepts is team of artists dedicated to exploring the links between creativity and technology. This collective uses an array of media and modern CNC fabrication equipment to create a huge range of art, installations, and custom products.

Pittsburgh Circus Arts Collaborative

The Pittsburgh Circus Arts Collaborative is a collective of acrobats, aerialists, jugglers, flow artists, magicians, stilt walkers, and fire performers. As teachers and performers, the PCAC is happy to be showing off their skills at Maker Faire 2017.

Robot Petting Zoo

What dances, eats, and lights up? Animals you create for the Robot Petting Zoo! Register today and come spend a very hands-on morning learning to design, build, and program your own robotic creature with the Hummingbird Robotics Kit from BirdBrain Technologies, founded at Carnegie Mellon University in 2010. No robotics experience necessary!

Naked Geometry

Naked Geometry by artist James Gyre creates naturally inspired designs that meet at the intersection of art, woodworking, and mathematics. With a focus on sacred geometry and natural materials, our work showcases the beauty and truth of our world.

Team 1708 Amp’D Robotics

Team 1708 Amp’D Robotics is a high school robotics team from McKeesport Area High School. The team participates in the FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) and uses robots to teach and spread STEM in their community.

Youth Express

Visit and learn about radio and webcasting as we broadcast live from Maker Faire Pittsburgh on Youth Express, the 24/7 internet radio station featuring original writing, music and conversation from Pittsburgh youth.

For all the information you need to join the fun at the FREE Maker Faire Pittsburgh this weekend, head to the website!