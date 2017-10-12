Making game props is so much fun, and from the looks of it, eating game props is even more fun. The team behind Bioshock is still doing fun stuff to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the game, and since they’ve got Jason Babler (previously our creative director), of course they’re making things! This time, Jason shows us how he makes an edible “Adam Slug” from the first two games.

I really like that they’re not just building these items to promote the game, but fully sharing the process and recipes so that fans of the game can make their own versions. I know this is advertising, but this is the kind of advertising that I’ll end up using as reference material!