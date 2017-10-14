The idea behind Weekend Watch is to profile video makers who show great promise, who are not yet widely know, and whose subscriber base is less than 1,000. Most of the people that we cover have at least been around for a year or so and have a dozen or so videos under their belt. This week, we’re covering someone who is brand new to the scene and who has only posted four project videos to date.

Al’s Hack Shack launched a little over a month ago with the titular Al tearing down the old water-logged tool shed in his backyard and building himself a little dream “Hack Shack.” There’s something cool and compelling about that as a starting point and the idea of having the shop be a signature part of the show. In the course of Al’s Hack Shack, we’ll be able to see Al grow as a maker, the shop grow, and Al grow into the shop. Here’s how he describes his channel and the Hack Shack project:

It’s a place where things get hacked together, and learning goes hand in hand with creating. Let’s use wood, metal, electronics, and any form of making to build crazy, fun things. Mistakes are welcome in The Hack Shack, and the more are made, the more we will learn. Please feel free to join in and give advice and criticism (as long as it’s constructive). This is a community project, and the aim is to help inspire people of all walks of life to make, create, and hack stuff. So please treat others how you would like to be treated. Bullying will not be tolerated. I’m a jack of all trades, master of none, which is oft-times better than master of none. I also cook.

In just a few videos, Al has established himself as a talented maker, a funny and engaging host, and an upstanding YouTube citizen. We’re looking forward to seeing where he and the Hack Shack take us in the coming years.