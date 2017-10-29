It’s the Sunday before Halloween, and you don’t have a costume to wear or decorations to put up. No need to panic, not yet anyway, but the time for action is rapidly closing. Let’s get you, and your home, decked out for the holiday.

Cast a Pixelated, Glowing Centipede Costume

If you’re going to make this costume, you need to start right now. Like, stop reading this post and go, cause it’s going to take the rest of today and tomorrow. You’ll probably be finishing up the costume on Halloween day to be honest. However, if you can pull it off, you’ll be the shining star of the party.

Animated Halloween Decorations You Can Build on a Budget

You’re still here? Well that means you finished the Centipede and you’re back for more, or this is more last minute for you than I thought. Regardless, try making these animated Halloween decorations if you have the time. They aren’t the simplest projects to put together, but they don’t cost much and they shouldn’t take you longer than a day!

Double-Barrel 3D Printed Candy Corn Wrist Shooter

Got an overabundance of candy corn? Perfect. Put together this launcher and you’ll have all the ammo you need to keep the hungry trick-or-treaters at bay.

A Better Way to Slice a Pumpkin

No Halloween is complete without a Jack-o-Lantern, but trying to carve out a pumpkin can be a pain. If you haven’t carved your pumpkin yet, consider this slice pattern. It will make it easier to get all the gooey stuff out, add and remove a candle, and move the pumpkin to a new resting place.

Add Gothtacular Bat Wings to Your Boots

This is just a simple, last-minute project that you can pull off the day of Halloween. If your costume involves boots, or you don’t have a costume and need to add some spooky flair to your everyday clothes, print out these bat wings and lace them into your shoes!

Absolute Last-Minute Costumes, Food, Decor, and More

You need something super last-minute huh? No judgement, we’ve all been there. These costumes, food dishes, and decorations are so last minute, you can put a few of them together as the sky begins to darken and the first of the trick-or-treaters are beginning to appear outside.

Happy Halloween everyone!