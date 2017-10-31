Here’s a new maker oriented podcast to fill your workshop hours.
From Brandon Cullum, the host:
It’s an interview based show that dives into the background stories from the maker community. The show has only recently launched, but several past Make: magazine contributors have been guests (or will be in the future).
Some include:
Johnny Brooke (Crafted Workshop)
Ben Uyeda (Homemade Modern)
Jimmy Diresta
Matt Cremona
WIlliam Osman
Also, a little about me. I’ve been a maker since I was a kid and blowing up homemade rocket engines in my front yard. I went to school for Aerospace Engineering but ultimately felt like doing video and audio production for several non-profit companies. I’m currently building out my modest woodworking shop and getting into electronics, 3D printing, and CNC.