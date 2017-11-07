Over on Adafruit, John Park has a new project where he combines a Peltier cooler, an Adafruit Trinket M0, and CircuitPython to create a device that dispenses and cools beverages.

I’ve always been fascinated by Peltier cooling, which uses a thermoelectric cooling device (here comprised of a heat sink and a cooling fan) to turn electricity into refrigeration. On John’s Drinkibot, within minutes, the Peltier cooler drops the temperature in a metal measuring cup from 22° C/71.6° F down to a frigid 3° C/37.4°F.

As always, John has a beautifully-done step-by-step project guide on the Adafruit Learning System.