At the Inclusion Summit in Boston November 19-20, the TOM (Tikkun Olam Makers) will be hosting a 48 hour hackathon to create solutions for some common problems with accessibility. Simple things, like needing to walk with crutches or having a computer with a tiny power button, have more problems than you might expect, and, hopefully after this hackathon, more solutions!
We will be hosting a 48-hour Makeathon at the Ruderman Inclusion Summit Nov 19-20 at the Seaport World Trade Center & Seaport Hotel in Boston.
Teams will be tackling seven challenges:
- I need to use a computer but the power button is either too small or out of reach.
- I need to open tubes all the time – from paint to lotion to food items – but I have a challenging time opening and closing tubes.
- I use crutches – which slip on wet or smooth surfaces. This is dangerous and I would like to find a way to stop the slipping!
- I have a challenging time zipping the zipper of my jacket because it requires fine motor skills in both my hands.
- I use a wheelchair and have a challenging time opening heavy doors by myself.
- I am independent and self-reliant, but have a challenge safely moving myself from my wheelchair to the toilet.
- I have a challenging time using food utensils like cutting chicken or even eating independently.
We are looking for makers, designers, developers, and engineers interested in volunteering their talent at this exciting event.
So if you’re in the area, go sign up to make someone’s life a little easier.