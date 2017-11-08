MatterHackers recently published this tutorial that finally gives me a good use for all these empty 3d printer filament spools I have lying around! They’re designing and printing little hinge-out drawers that fit in them. I love the fact that they also have a little jig for properly drilling holes to make the hinges. Someone really thought this through.

I’ll have to get to work printing these for my growing pile of empties. Now I just need a convenient way of stacking them… maybe a pvc backbone? It is worth noting that they obviously haven’t tested this on every spool available, so your mileage may vary. They have tested them on their Pro series PLA and ABS spools though.