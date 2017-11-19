Parkour Robot

I don’t even have coordination to jump like this. This robot is scary good at jumping over or flipping off of obstacles. Guess we better prepare to welcome our new robot overlords. Either that, or a new type of robotic police officer that chases after criminals.

Video Game Papercraft

Papershaper is a YouTuber that makes papercraft sculptors of video game characters. I like his Tracer (from Overwatch) the most, but his most recent video is of the adorable little girl from A Hat in Time. She’s a close second.

Maker Box

November’s Maker Box is a collaborative effort between Quarterly and Adam Savage.

This box will include “exclusive Savage gear, tools Adam uses on a day-to-day basis, valuable insight, and so much more.” The goal of the box is to help new or aspiring makers get their projects off the ground.

The boxes ship out at the end of November (which is just in time for the holidays by my count). It’s the perfect gift for that special maker in your life.