I had never even heard the term “fatwood” until I happened upon this video this weekend. Fatwood, AKA lighter wood, fat knot, lighter knot, heart pine, is resin-heavy areas within pine wood. The resin settles into the base of trees, making stumps a great source of it, and at the joints where the limps and tree trunk meet. For bushcrafters and those looking to start fires in the wild, fatwood is a great source of tinder.

In this straightforward video, on Coalcracker Bushcraft, Dan shows you how to find fatwood, how to process it for fire-starting, and how to light it using a ferro rod.