Watch as maker and lovable goofball, Bobby Duke, of BobbyDukeArts, transforms a broken hunk of terracotta flower pot into a lovely piece of jewelry. To accomplish this, he uses little more than a pencil, compass, rotary tool, and a file. He also employs a grinding wheel, a belt sander to create the initial disk-shaped workpiece. and paints to finish the piece.
Turning a Broken Terracotta Pot Shard into a Lovely Flower Pendant
Gareth Branwyn is a freelance writer and the former Editorial Director of Maker Media. He is the author or editor of over a dozen books on technology, DIY, and geek culture. He is currently a contributor to Boing Boing, Wink Books, and Wink Fun. And he has a new best-of writing collection and “lazy man’s memoir,” called Borg Like Me.View more articles by Gareth Branwyn
By Gareth Branwyn
