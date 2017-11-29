Looking for a different way to kick off the holiday season? Check out 2017’s DTLA Mini Maker Faire. Hosted by the Los Angeles Public Library, the DTLA Mini Maker Faire will take place at the historic Central Library in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, December 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. With 46 Makers and Maker groups on board, and each tackling something different (from artsy rubber stamps and ugly sweaters, to drivable robots and virtual reality), we guarantee that you will both have fun and go home inspired to materialize your own creativity.

Best yet, the DTLA Mini Maker Faire is free to the public! While registration is not required, there are some perks offered to the attendees who register through the Eventbrite page. The registered attendees will receive a DTLA Mini Maker Faire sticker at check-in, which will double as a discount card that is accepted by a list of neighborhood restaurants and cafes on the day of the event. Registered attendees will also automatically be entered into an opportunity drawing to win some cool prizes!

Los Angeles is a beautiful and diverse city that has been at the forefront of the Maker Movement. It is truly a breeding ground for makers, innovators, and artists of all sorts. Driven by a lifelong passion for STEAM, the Los Angeles Public Library (now hosting DTLA Mini Maker Faire for the second time) is also offering over 35 different types of hands-on STEAM programs all year long.

Now, let’s take a closer look at some of our favorite makers at the faire:

Los Angeles Public Library Makers: Ziba Zehdar

Who they are: Baldwin Hills Library is a branch of the L.A. Public Library. They offer a wide range of maker programs to serve parents, children, teens & adults. They also house the 1st circulating #LAPLzinelibrary.

Mad Science of Los Angeles: Sparking Imaginative Learning

Who they are: Mad Science is the leading provider of hands-on, interactive science enrichment programming.

Coco Kaleel from Very Happy Robot!

Who they are: Coco Kaleel is a 10th grader who hopes to support and inspire technology novices and enthusiasts with her website, and her awesome maker skills. Embracing 3D printing, coding, design software, drones, and even Stirling engines, Coco encourages making technology, not just consuming it!

Handmade Rubber Stamps: Hannah Matzecki

Who they are: Hannah Matzecki received her BA in Studio Art (emphasis: painting and drawing) from UC Santa Cruz in 2011. When she’s not playing with paper, Hannah enjoys reading, knitting, and eating too much ice cream while binge watching Netflix.

FIRST Robotics Competition Team 1836: The MilkenKnights

Who they are: Founded in 2006, The MilkenKnights are a group of high school students who build robots as Team 1836 for FIRST Robotics Competition.

Tinkering School LA’s Big Build: reDiscover Center

Who they are: Tinkering Club is an open studio for independent tinkering, and classes. reDiscover Center provides art, tinkering, and sustainability educational activities to over 8,000 children per year.

Robotics Society of Southern California

Who they are: The Robotics Society of Southern California is an exciting and fun experimental robotics society formed in the late 1970’s. Check them out!

Freaky Bikes

Who they are: Charles Dandino is a mechanical aerospace engineer, avid cyclist and general hobbyist. He enjoys long rides along the beach and bubble baths (for his bike).

Do-It-Yourself Stereoscopic 3D

Who they are: Eric Kurland is an award-winning independent filmmaker, past president of the LA 3D Club, Director of the LA 3D Movie Festival, and CEO of 3D SPACE: The Center for Stereoscopic Photography, Art, Cinema, and Education.

Build a Mars Rover

Who they are: PBS SoCal is the top-rated and most-watched public television station in the Greater Los Angeles area, and the third most-watched PBS station in the nation.

Check out our website to learn more about these Makers and all our Makers joining us at the DTLA Mini Maker Faire.

The Maker Movement embraces innovation, creativity, and learning to improve our communities and create a better future. What will you make?