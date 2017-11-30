From the success of the Google/Raspberry Pi AIY Voice Kit, sent to MagPi subscribers earlier this year, then made available for purchase at the end of the summer, the two companies have teamed up again to launch the next in the series of cardboard-bound AI kits and make advanced technology even more accessible.

The new AIY Vision Kit is a smart, hackable camera system that runs on the Raspberry Pi Zero W. It includes a custom bonnet featuring the Intel Movidius chip, designed for low-power neural network applications, processing images at 30 FPS for “near real-time performance” to recognize objects, detect facial expressions, and more according to the announcement post. Also included are the necessary electronics and housing to fully complete the kit — lens, pushbutton, speaker, and components. You’ll still need to supply the RPi Zero W, Raspberry Pi camera module, and an SD card.

The kit can be preordered for $44.99 at Microcenter, and will be available in December.