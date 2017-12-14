Linn at Darbin Orvar likes to make her own Christmas gifts. In this video, she runs through 8 DIY gifts, made from leather, that are more thoughtful than time-consuming, but still lovely and functional and something that your recipient will likely love and cherish, especially because you made it.

In the video, Linn shows you the basics of how to make a molded pencil case, personalized bracelets, a leather mousepad, keychains, a midori notebook, pot handle holders, magnetic pencil cases, and camera straps.

One great feature of all of these projects is that, because they are quick to do, there is still plenty of time to make them before Christmas.