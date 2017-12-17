Sophie Lewis is a UK-based artist and model-maker. Here’s more of how she describes herself:

I’m a BA Model Making Graduate, Guitarist, Dreamer, Gamer, Nerd, Scallywag, Professional Shower Singer, Hoarder, Whovian, BAT-FAN, Potterhead, Thronie, Trekkie and Lover of a Fan Group.

On her channel, Make It Soph, she promises “randomness and creativity,” basically whatever crafty endeavors strike Sophie’s fancy. Currently, she is doing 12 days of Christmas crafting, with a new project every day.

Here’s a sampling of what to expect on her Make It Soph channel.