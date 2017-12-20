Today we add two new Arduino and electronics books to our end-of-year Maker Skill Builder Humble Bundle deal, bringing the total to nearly $300 worth of ebooks available for a price you name.

This particular Bundle focuses on honing essential maker skills like working with sensors and solder. We also commissioned two books just for it!

Intended to get you up and using these languages immediately, Jumpstarting JavaScript and Jumpstarting C are not available anywhere else but this Humble Bundle.

Whether your interests are mBots, micro:bits, or Minecraft — we tried to pull together a roster that has something for you. You can have it all for just $20; a killer deal on a list of brand new and classic titles.

Just added are two exemplary books that take electronics to its natural end by pairing it with microcontrollers that anyone can master. And both are tied to Arduino project co-founder Tom Igoe, an influential thinker and maker whose work has actually changed our world.

Making Things Talk, Third Edition The third edition of the best-selling classic by Arduino co-founder Tom Igoe, this book teaches what you need to know in order to tackle projects as diverse as connecting sensors to the internet or creating wireless devices. Updated for the latest Arduino hardware and software, Making Things Talk helps you combine microcontrollers, sensors, and networking hardware to make things that talk to each other.

Learn Electronics with Arduino Just published and featuring beautiful full-color illustrations and step-by-step instructions that take the beginner from building simple circuits to writing sketches for the Arduino, this approachable book has been hailed by Tom Igoe as “an excellent introduction to microcontroller electronics.” Readers will be introduced to electronics theory, programming concepts, and debugging practices. Plus: it’s fun.

Check out this final Humble Bundle of the year. As always, we support the Maker Education Initiative with a generous portion of the proceeds.