The new Star Wars has everyone dreaming of droids for months now. Over on Instagram, Tony Helms (@tonycartoonish) has been drawing a droid a day for a month, and finished up today with an amazing papercraft droid you can print and build yourself! Head over to his website for the print PDFs, and then follow his instructions below to fold your way to your own droid army.

Today is the day! Star Wars Episode VIII is finally released! For the last droid, I created a simple paper droid you can print and make. This is TK-X7, a multipurpose droid with configurable arms, sensors, and weapons. No tape or glue is needed, but they can be used if you want.

Tools needed: Color printer, cardstock, scissors, dull table knife or similar object.

1. Print on card stock or thick matte photo paper.

2. Learn about “paper scoring.” This will help with the folds. I used a dull table knife to score all the dotted lines (this process is key, don’t skip!). Basically you are purposely weakening the paper on the dotted lines so it folds either way you want. It is okay if you scrape off some of the print.

3. DO NOT cut the dotted lines.

4. Cut out the colored parts. You don’t have to use every part provided. I just wanted to give you some configuration options. (Cutting curves tip: turn the paper not the scissors.)

5. Cut the red lines.

6. The black lines on the droid’s top are optional configuration locations where you can put arms, weapons, or sensors. You don’t have to use them all, and you can make your own spots if you want.

7. Fold and build…send me a photo, would love to see yours!