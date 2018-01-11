Would you be willing to encase a computer in a block of cement? Cause once it’s in there, you’re not getting it back. That didn’t deter Wes Swain from trying it out and stylizing the cement to look like a Thwomp.



The idea of permanently encasing a computer within cement was an intriguing one that I decided must be explored. I liked the notion of a modern computer’s permanence, especially in this day and age of updates, patches and DLC. There is an unspoken reverence when it comes to computers, even the virtually disposable $5 variant. So I got to work putting a Raspberry Pi Zero within a cement sarcophagus that happened to look like a popular character from Super Mario Brothers.

You can get the full details on Swain’s Maker Share page.

