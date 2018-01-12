If I had to name one company that is standing behind open source 3D printing (really open source everything) above and beyond the rest of the pack, it would be LulzBot. This week they have been at CES showing they have nothing to hide by building their fantastic (and I can say this as I’ve had one in my hackerspace for 2+ years running flawlessly) LulzBot Mini 3D printers live on the floor of CES. “What are they doing with all these printers they are building?” you ask, they are giving them away and you don’t even have to be there to win one. The contest ends tonight though so hurry and enter now.

LulzBot also had a variety of other announcements this week at CES, Most excitingly in my opinion the launch of their new Aerostruder tool head a collaboration with the E3D team that brings E3D’s well respected hot ends officially to the LulzBot line of printers. I of course wish LulzBot would offer this new extruder in a 1.75 variation but hey, if enough of us ask nicely, maybe they will!