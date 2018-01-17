With roots that date back to the 15th century and a population of over 8 million people, the sprawling metropolis of Bangkok is brimming with creativity, ingenuity, and a growing maker community. Two years ago, the very first Bangkok Mini Maker Faire was hosted, featuring 62 exhibits and drawing over 3,600 attendees. Last year the Faire grew, featuring more makers and attracting over 4,600 attendees. This year, the organizing team has upped the ante to a full-sized featured Maker Faire Bangkok, taking place on January 21 and 22 at the Street Ratchada.

The video from last year’s Faire offers a look at the community and projects of Bangkok:

And this year’s promo video captures the excitement (plus, it’s really fun to hear Thai)!

Organizing team member Kritsachai Somsaman shared some insights with us on why they decided to upscale and what attendees can expect this year:

Our Mini Maker Faire from the previous year was quite huge. We were one of the biggest Mini Maker Faires. Also, the maker community in Thailand was mostly scattered. Bringing them together helps create a larger and stronger maker community in Thailand. This year we want to attract more participants from ASEAN countries, and hosting a featured Faire equips us with the potential for makers from abroad to join us. This year, Maker Faire Bangkok will host makers from other countries including Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. 7 p.m. and will be bigger than last year. We are expecting to see the collaborative work of makers with different specializations joining together to create special displays for the parade. The clip of the parade from last year can be seen on We also have a special event called the Electric Parade, where makers and participants decorate their outfits, vehicles, and robots with lights and come join the parade at night. The parade will be atand will be bigger than last year. We are expecting to see the collaborative work of makers with different specializations joining together to create special displays for the parade. The clip of the parade from last year can be seen on our Facebook page . We also have a large open area for makers to show off their projects. Participants can also try on these projects in this playground area.

The pictures from last year’s Electric Parade absolutely exude fun!

There will be a wide array of maker-made projects to check out and skills to learn. In true Maker Faire fashion, there’s a heavy emphasis on sharing knowledge. There’s also a full lineup of workshops to choose from, including PCB making, karakuri paper modeling, drone making, IoT, and a bubble battle. Advance registration is recommended, as they’re filling up fast.

Here’s a glimpse at some of the projects you’ll see at Maker Faire Bangkok this year!

Plus lots of projects from young makers, including the bamboo drone and electric car below!

For all the information you need to join the celebration at Maker Faire Bangkok, check out the website and the Facebook page!